Eurowings to grow leisure market from Stockholm

Eurowings is further developing its European network to Scandinavia with the opening of a new location in Stockholm.

The German airline is offering new services in Scandinavia and will initially station five Airbus A320 aircraft in Stockholm by March.

This will be the eleventh Eurowings base of operations in Europe and the fifth outside its home market of Germany after Palma de Mallorca, Prague, Pristina and Salzburg.

For the first time, the Lufthansa Group value carrier will offer attractive direct connections from Scandinavia to business and holiday destinations throughout Europe.

With its increased presence in the Nordics, Eurowings will not only provide better connections to and from Sweden, but especially flights to popular beach destinations in southern Europe for Swedish customers.

The latest Eurowings base at Stockholm’s Arlanda airport also brings hundreds of new jobs to the region and – in what is hopefully the final phase of the Covid-19 pandemic – an important stimulus for employment in the Scandinavian aviation market.

Eurowings chief executive, Jens Bischof, said: “Sweden is a market that fits perfectly with our goal to be the number one European value carrier.

“Since the pandemic, many travellers are no longer looking first for the cheapest ticket, but for an airline they can unconditionally trust in terms of safety, reliability and social responsibility.

“With our Lufthansa DNA – for example an attractive network of low-cost direct flights and an unmatched customer service – we can offer just that.”