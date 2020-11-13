Eurowings launches two new Middle East connections

Eurowings has confirmed it will start new direct flights to Beirut, capital of Lebanon, and Erbil, in northern Iraq, from next month.

The flights expand the offering from the low-cost carrier allowing German residents to visit friends and family.

Eurowings is considered a leader in this market segment and is expanding its position with the new flights.

“Visiting families and friends is particularly valuable in times of crisis.

“People of all nationalities regularly seek closeness and personal exchange with their relatives.

“We make this possible with attractive non-stop connections to the respective home countries.

“We are seeing continued stable demand in this segment, even in the last weeks and months of the Covid-19 crisis,” said Jens Bischof, chief executive of Eurowings.

Flights to Beirut will take off from December 19th and will operate from Berlin on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

On the same day, the first flight from Düsseldorf will take off for Erbil, landing in Beirut on the way.

The flights are again offered on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

From February, there will also be a direct connection from Stuttgart to Beirut.