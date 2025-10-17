Eurowings introduces Premium BIZ Seat on medium-haul flights and expands services to Germany

Eurowings, the value airline of the Lufthansa Group, is introducing affordable comfort on nonstop medium-haul routes while simultaneously deepening its presence in the Gulf region. Launching its new Premium BIZ seat this year and introducing expanded services to Germany in the 2025/26 winter schedule, Eurowings offers an innovative value option in comfort and connectivity for leisure and visiting friends and relatives (VFR) travel.

Raising the bar for affordable comfort, Eurowings will become the first airline in Germany to introduce a “Premium BIZ seat” in narrow-body aircraft on nonstop medium-haul flights, debuting the new configuration in November 2025 on its Dubai-Berlin route. Developed by Italian manufacturer Geven, the seat features a 2x2 configuration with generous legroom, adjustable backrests, and enhanced privacy, comforts usually reserved for long-haul travel.

With the introduction of the new Premium Biz Seat, Eurowings is expanding its range of affordable and comfortable travel options. Passengers can fly from Dubai to Berlin in Economy Class starting from AED 599, with the option to upgrade to a seat with extra legroom. For enhanced comfort and privacy, the Biz Class offers more space, including a guaranteed free middle seat, starting from AED 1,400. For the ultimate Eurowings experience, the new Premium Biz Seat provides maximum comfort on the Dubai–Berlin route, with one-way fares starting from AED 3,000.

Complementing this innovation, Eurowings will launch new weekly connections between Dubai and Düsseldorf starting 13 December 2025. Operated by modern Airbus A320neo aircraft, flights will depart from Dubai World Central at 18:05 local time every Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. Another major highlight is the introduction of the Abu Dhabi–Berlin route, commencing on 3 November 2025. This new service will operate three times weekly, with departures every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday, connecting the UAE capital directly to Germany’s vibrant capital city.

Commenting on the latest innovations, Jens Bischof, CEO of Eurowings, said: “Connections between the UAE and Germany remain among the most in-demand routes in our winter schedule, and the introduction of non-stop services to five German cities further strengthens our position in the region. At the same time, the launch of our new Premium Biz Seat on the Dubai–Berlin route brings an unmatched level of comfort and privacy to medium-haul travel – at an affordable price point. Together, these developments significantly enhance our customer offering and reaffirm Eurowings’ position as Europe’s leading value airline.”

The two new routes expand Eurowings’ UAE-Germany network, which now includes nonstop connections to Cologne/Bonn, Düsseldorf, Berlin, Stuttgart, and Hanover. In total, the airline will operate over 31 weekly flights between the UAE and Germany.

Looking ahead, these enhancements will further strengthen Eurowings’ position as the leading value carrier for nonstop travel between the two countries. Valuable insights from the Premium Biz Seat trial on the Dubai–Berlin route will help shape future cabin concepts and support the airline’s largest-ever fleet renewal program, set to begin in 2027 with the introduction of 40 brand-new Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft.