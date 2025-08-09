Eurowings continues to expand its medium-haul destinations

Germany’s largest leisure airline is further expanding its range of direct flights to the Middle East in its 2025/26 winter flight schedule. Beginning on 13 December, Eurowings will connect Düsseldorf with Dubai three times a week. The flights, operated with an Airbus A320neo, will depart on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 6:50 a.m. and 8:35 a.m. respectively, bound for Dubai World Central (DWC). The return flights will depart from Dubai at 6:05 p.m. local time. The starting price for a one-way ticket in the Basic fare is 139.99 euros. For the first time, travelers can fly directly from the capital of North Rhine-Westphalia to the popular desert metropolis with Eurowings. This means that Dubai is now directly connected to a total of five German airports with Eurowings.

“Our well-developed connections to the Gulf region are by far the most popular and successful routes in our winter flight schedule,” said Eurowings CEO Jens Bischof. “We are therefore very pleased that we can now also connect our largest location, Düsseldorf, directly to Dubai with convenient flight times during the day. Together with the services from Cologne/Bonn, Berlin, Stuttgart and Hanover, we will be offering 28 weekly flights to the desert emirate, more connections than ever before.”

Direct flight from Stuttgart to Amman

In addition to Dubai and Jeddah, Eurowings will soon be connecting Stuttgart, the state capital of Baden-Württemberg, with another destination in the Middle East: starting on 27 October, Eurowings will be flying to Amman in Jordan up to two times per week. Every Monday and Thursday at 6:15 a.m., a Eurowings Airbus will take off for the Jordanian capital. One-way tickets cost start at 99.99 euros in the Basic fare.

More connections for family and home visits

In addition to the new leisure routes, Eurowings is also expanding its offering for travelers who want to visit family and friends in their home region. Starting on 4 November, Eurowings will fly from Nuremberg to Erbil in Iraq once a week (on Tuesdays), and the connection from Cologne/Bonn once a week on Wednesdays will now also be available in the winter flight schedule. Eurowings will also connect the Lebanese capital Beirut with Hanover (starting on 6 November), Salzburg (as of 28 October) and Prague (from 7 November) once a week in its winter schedule for the first time. One-way prices in the Basic fare start at 99.99 euros (Beirut) and 119.99 euros (Erbil).

Medium-haul destinations in the 2025/26 winter flight schedule

From Berlin

New: three weekly flights to Abu Dhabi

Significant increase: up to eleven weekly flights to Dubai

Two flights per week to Jeddah

From Düsseldorf

New: three weekly flights to Dubai

From Cologne

Four weekly flights to Dubai instead of three

Three weekly flights to Jeddah

From Hanover

New: three weekly flights to Dubai

From Stuttgart

New: two flights per week to Amman

New: two flights per week to Jeddah

Daily flights to Dubai instead of four per week