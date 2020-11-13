Leone takes up leadership of Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort has announced the appointment of Savino Leone to the role of general manager at the prestigious hotel.

Joining the property with more than 25 years of hospitality experience, Leone has had an extensive international career, having held roles spanning the globe in countries including Japan, Egypt, the UK, Dubai and France.

He has been at the helm of several successful hotel openings and, with a passion for food and beverage, is committed to driving luxury service, quality standards and developing teams.

Under Jumeirah Group’s committed management for years to come, Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort is the brand’s flagship property in Abu Dhabi and sits majestically on the island’s prime beach, providing a backdrop of refined island life and quiet understated luxury.

Under his leadership, Leone aims to maintain and exceed its leading reputation as a luxury hotel in the region.

He has more than three years’ experience in leading luxury Jumeirah Group hotels, having originally been appointed in 2017 as the general manager of Jumeirah Messilah Beach Hotel & Spa in Kuwait.

During his tenure at the property, the hotel retained the number one position in RGI and TripAdvisor, as well as maintaining an outstanding reputation in the market.

Under his leadership, the team at Jumeirah Messilah Beach Hotel & Spa achieved eleven awards in 2018, including recognition as Kuwait’s Leading Business Hotel at the World Travel Awards.

An Italian national, with dual French citizenship, Leone speaks fluent English, French and Italian.

Speaking of his appointment, he commented: “It is a privilege to be joining the incredible team at Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort, a hotel that has become synonymous with leading luxury hospitality throughout the region.

“I am delighted to be continuing my journey with Jumeirah Group at this breath-taking hotel, and I look forward to welcoming guests to this unique destination.”

Jumeirah Group, a member of Dubai Holding and a global luxury hotel company, operates a world-class 6,500-key portfolio of 26 properties across the Middle East (including the flagship Burj Al Arab Jumeirah) Europe and Asia, with more properties currently under construction around the globe.

Fergus Stewart, acting chief operating officer at Jumeirah Group, also commented: “On behalf of Jumeirah Group, we are thrilled to welcome Savino Leone as the general manager for Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort.

“An experienced hotelier with a proven track record of success within the organisation, we look forward to seeing his strong leadership skills in action to help continue to position the hotel as one of the best luxury hospitality experiences in Abu Dhabi and the region.”

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort is considered Abu Dhabi’s Leading Luxury Resort by voters at the World Travel Awards.