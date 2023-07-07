IHG Announces Debut of voco Brand in Lebanon with Signing of voco Beirut Central District

IHG® Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies with more than 6,000 hotels, across 18 distinct brands, has announced the signing of a franchise agreement with DIA SARL to debut IHG’s premium brand, voco, in the Lebanese capital.

The signing took place in Beirut, in the presence of H.E. Walid Nassar, the Minister of Tourism for Lebanon. A conversion property, voco Beirut Central District is scheduled to be rebranded by the end of this year, adding 123 rooms to IHG’s portfolio in the country.

Globally, with 46 open hotels and over 50 hotels in the pipeline, voco continues to be a key driver of IHG’s overall growth in the conversion space.

The distinctive brand, voco offers a premium experience to guests and combines the informality and charm of an individual hotel with the quality and reassurance of a global and respected brand. Since launching globally in 2018, voco has enjoyed rapid growth with multiple signings across Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA), including markets such as Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Egypt. The signing of voco Beirut Central District marks the brand’s debut in the Levant region.

Located in one of the most prominent areas in the Lebanese capital, voco Beirut Central District will offer proximity to various popular attractions including the high-end F&B strip of Zaituna Bay, Beirut Waterfront, and Beirut Souks. In addition to best-in-class guest rooms, the hotel will feature an outdoor pool, a rejuvenating spa and a well-equipped gym for guests looking to unwind. voco Beirut Central District will also house a business center and a dedicated theater area, as well as four meeting rooms including a banquet-style room. For guests looking to indulge in exceptional culinary experiences, the new hotel will offer three dining options and a destination rooftop bar, catering to diverse preferences.

voco Beirut Central District will also benefit from the strength of IHG’s enterprise platform, relaunched app and transformed loyalty programme with more than 115 million members, IHG One Rewards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenting on the signing, Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, India, Middle East & Africa, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “We are excited to announce our partnership with DIA SARL to open voco Beirut Central District and bring a distinct premium hospitality experience to guests visiting Lebanon. Having opened our first hotel in the Middle East – InterContinental Phoenicia in Lebanon decades ago, we are proud to continue to strengthen our footprint in the country and bring new brands to the market which continues to attract travellers with its blend of cultural, historic and cosmopolitan. We look forward to delivering exceptional hospitality and creating memorable experiences for our guests in Beirut.

He added: “This signing is also in line with our ambition to strengthen our offering across key markets in the Middle East and cater to various guest segments with world class hospitality options.”

Hani Sheet, Chairman of DIA SARL, commented, “We are pleased to join the IHG family and bring the voco brand to Lebanon. This partnership aligns with our vision of offering upscale hospitality experiences in Lebanon. The hotel’s prime location combined with outstanding facilities, voco Beirut Central District is set to become a preferred destination for both local and international travelers seeking a premium hotel experience in the heart of Beirut.”

The brand’s three hallmarks – ‘come on in’, ‘me time’, and ‘voco life’ – are woven into the hotels’ DNA. From a swift check-in and a locally inspired welcome treat upon arrival to big, comfy beds, and vibrant bar and restaurants spaces, voco brings a distinctive charm to every stay.

As the largest hotel operator in the country, IHG currently operates 4 hotels (close to 900 keys) across 3 brands in Lebanon including: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza and Staybridge Suites.