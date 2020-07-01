Eurostar loosens booking restrictions as services resume

Eurostar is offering travellers more flexibility on bookings, with all fares now available to exchange with no fee, up to 14 days before departure.

The new flexible fares will start at just £39 each way and apply to all bookings made before the end of December.

They are valid for any dates of travel available at the time of purchase.

The increased flexibility comes in addition to options for those with existing bookings who may want to change their travel plans.

Also today, Eurostar said it would reinstate its service direct from London to Rotterdam and Amsterdam from July 9th.

The route will restart with one train a day departing London St Pancras at 11:04 and arriving in Amsterdam Central at 16:11.

Families planning trips to Disneyland Paris over the summer will soon be able to take advantage of Eurostar’s direct service from London to Marne-la-Vallée, on the doorstep of the Disneyland Park, in just over two and half hours.

Trains to Disneyland will restart from August 2nd.