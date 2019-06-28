Eurostar launches champagne celebration ahead of 25th anniversary

Eurostar is launching a ‘Press for champagne’ button to kick off the 100-day countdown to its 25th anniversary.

In a first for any transport provider, travellers can ‘press for champagne’ using the latest version of the Eurostar app to join in the celebrations and make their trip even more memorable.

With 100 days to go until Eurostar’s 25th anniversary on November 14th, the first 25 customers on selected trains to press the button can sit back and relax as a glass of bubbles is served to their seat.

The new feature will be available from today and then on peak Friday evening services from London to Paris, Brussels, Rotterdam and Amsterdam for the rest of the month.

Marc Noaro, chief customer officer, Eurostar, said: “For 25 years Eurostar has provided customers with a fast, comfortable and enjoyable way to travel.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re trialling a new ‘press for champagne’ button this summer to offer travellers a chance to join in the celebrations and make their trip even more special.”

The button will be available to customers on the following trains on selected trains today.

Eurostar customers can look out for more ways to celebrate 25 years of the international rail service when travelling over the coming months.