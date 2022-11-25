European Regions Airline Association (ERA) elects Embraer’s César Pereira to its Board

European Regions Airline Association (ERA) welcomes a new manufacturer representative to the ERA Board.

César Pereira, Vice President, Sales and Marketing – EMEA, Embraer, was recently elected by his fellow members and will hold a seat on the Board for the next three years.

Embraer’s César Pereira has been elected to the ERA Board, and representing ERA’s 13 manufacturing members, he will work on their behalf to oversee and guide the work of the association.

With 20 years of experience in the aerospace sector, Pereira’s career has been devoted to developing and promoting regional aviation. Within his three-year term, he will continue these efforts, working alongside a strong and diverse Board, to protect the interests of Europe’s aviation sector.

Montserrat Barriga, Director General, ERA, said: “I am very pleased to welcome César to the ERA Board in these challenging times as we work to decarbonise the aviation industry. I am confident he will provide key insight and a wealth of knowledge, supported by his Embraer team.”

Pereira added: “I am honoured to serve on the ERA Board and join forces with my industry colleagues to make the sector more sustainable and competitive. It is a unique opportunity to share experiences, lessons learned and, most importantly, actively contribute to reshaping our industry.”

