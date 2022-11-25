Bulgaria Air expands codeshare partnership with Air France

Bulgaria Air deepens its long-standing codeshare partnership with the French airline Air France. The national carrier of Bulgaria will delight its passengers with even more options for travel between Bulgaria and France.

A new step in cooperation is the abolition of the quota principle for the carriage of passengers on flights operated by a partner. Thanks to this, all travelers on the Sofia-Paris-Sofia route will be able to benefit from the high frequency of flights offered by Bulgaria Air.

Travel to the interior of France is possible with only 1 ticket with the flight number of the national carrier from Sofia or Varna. Flights to the final destination are conveniently connected at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport. In addition to this opportunity, the partnership also ensures good connectivity of Sofia and Varna with over 50 international destinations, including Genoa, Algeria, Copenhagen, Casablanca, Tunis, Oslo, Stockholm, Helsinki and many others.

The continuation and upgrading of the long-standing partnership with Air France is another step taken by the national carrier of Bulgaria in support of its mission to expand its flight network and ensure the highest possible quality of the services offered.

Flights can be booked through the Bulgaria Air website, the airline’s mobile application, as well as through the agency network.

“Bulgaria Air” also offers its passengers the opportunity to request additional baggage and choose a seat on the plane online.

