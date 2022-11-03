Etihad celebrates a successful Abu Dhabi Air Expo

Visitors to Abu Dhabi Air Expo enjoyed Etihad Airways’ aircraft display and chalet, over the three-day event which closes today

The UAE’s national airline is the Official Airline sponsor of the event and will be showcasing its narrow-body Airbus A321 aircraft, as well as detailing topics as diverse as sustainability, charter services and medical evacuation expertise.

As a Captain on the Airbus A320 fleet, Captain Aisha Al Mansoori will be talking to visitors about her experiences flying this aircraft type. The captain will speak of her training and years of flying experience that culminated in her becoming the first Emirati female Captain in commercial aviation in August.

The event highlights the strength and potential of Abu Dhabi’s aviation ecosystem. Etihad’s leadership will also be representing the airline with speakers on panel discussions throughout the event discussing the critical importance of sustainability and the evolution of aviation in a post-pandemic world.