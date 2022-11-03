glh to debut new Clermont Hotel Group brand in London

Great London Hospitality (glh), the largest hotel owner-operator in London, has announced a landmark move for the business where it will become the Clermont Hotel Group this autumn.

The significant rebrand, which marks the culmination of £90 million investment in the past five years, will see the company align more closely with its anchor brand, the Clermont.

The move aims to distinctly reposition the company within the travel, hospitality and leisure markets by streamlining and repositioning a number of property assets under three key brands: The Clermont, Thistle and Hard Rock Hotel London.

As part of its fresh vision to underline the group’s credibility as a leader in the industry, the re-energised strategy marks the business ambition for future growth, with the group indicating there is more investment planned across the portfolio in the coming months following an initial £18 million refurbishment of the Clermont properties in Charing Cross and Victoria.

Commenting on the upcoming rebrand and refreshed business ambition, Jon Scott, Chief Executive Officer at glh said: “This is a significant milestone for the company and marks the beginning of a new era.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Clermont Hotel Group offers a rich and diverse portfolio for a range of guest needs, and our new strategy and vision brings them under one roof with more clarity than ever before.

“As the industry is still in recovery, we know there is a raft of opportunity to grow and develop as we tap into our guests’ needs.

“We know that people will continue to travel and spend on great experiences, but will be more discerning about their choices.

“As Clermont Hotel Group we are a people-first business, therefore to create our new vision we’ve worked closely with customer insights and our employees to ensure we are adapting to their needs, and delivering extraordinary experiences and services in a bold and impactful way.”

The rebrand and shift in strategy expands across all elements of the business including its internal employee engagement, taking a people-first approach.

Bringing through and celebrating extraordinary people, ensuring staff development and helping people forge lasting and successful careers within the hospitality industry, is integral to the business’ fresh approach.

More Information

Clermont Hotel Group will, for the first time, reveal its new branding, look and feel at World Travel Market this November 7-9.

Find out more at stand number UKI200.