Etihad Airways relaunches flights to Kolkata

Etihad Airways has signalled a further chapter in its expansion plans as it relaunches flights to Kolkata, India.

From 26 March 2023, the airline will fly daily on the Abu Dhabi – Kolkata route, providing a total of seven weekly nonstop services to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport (CCU)

The flights will be operated with an Airbus A320 aircraft, offering Etihad’s award-winning service to guests in eight seats in Business Class and 150 in Economy.

Martin Drew, Senior Vice President Global Sales & Cargo, Etihad Airways, said: “With Etihad Airways continuing to enhance our network, resuming daily flights to this key gateway opens even more connectivity to the Indian Subcontinent for our guests.

“Our return to Kolkata will also come at the same time as we go double daily to New York, providing better access between India and the United States via Abu Dhabi where our guests can take advantage of our US Preclearance facility for a seamless arrival into the States.

“This announcement will herald the start of an exciting summer season. We know this will mean a lot to our guests, whether they are travelling for business, for leisure or visiting family and friends.”

The resumption of flights to Kolkata means Etihad now flies to 14 destinations across the Indian Subcontinent in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Maldives.

Travelling with the Environmental Airline of the Year, Etihad guests can offset their flights with the airline’s green loyalty programme. Conscious Choices gives travellers Tier Miles and additional benefits in reward for carrying less baggage on board and offsetting their flights’ carbon emissions using Etihad Guest Miles.