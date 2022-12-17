Etihad Airways tips for your baggage and your journey

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, launched an awareness video with travel tips on baggage policies and advice ahead of the holiday season.

The aim of the video is to help guests prepare for their travel and benefit from a smooth travel experience during the peak period.

In the video, Shaeb Alnajjar, General Manager Etihad Hub Operations at Abu Dhabi Airport, gives advice on checking in options, baggage allowances and the advantages of online check-in.

Shaeb says, “Etihad is committed to offering guests unmatchable services and continuously explores all options that allow guests to maximise their travel experiences and reduce waiting time. Coming to the airport fully prepared is one of our main goals. So when creating this video, we considered the process a person follows before and after arriving at the airport. The video will help make the journey as smooth as possible for our guests.”

Guests flying with Etihad Airways can expect to fly with total peace of mind with services like its quick self-service bag drop facility. The service provides a faster check-in experience and can accommodate a greater number of guests who will then be able to skip the queues.

Etihad is preparing to welcome over 1.5 million passengers at Abu Dhabi International Airport between 21 November and 08 January 2023 and advises travellers to be fully prepared for their journey.

