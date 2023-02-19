Ethiopian adds Xiamen and Shenzhen to its cargo destinations in China

Ethiopian Cargo & Logistics Services, Africa’s largest network operator, has started two weekly freighter flights today connecting Xiamen with São Paulo and Santiago via Addis Ababa.

Ethiopian also plans to commence two weekly freighter flights between Shenzhen and Liège as of February 17, 2023. Ethiopian will deploy B777 Freighter on the new cargo routes.

Regarding the launch of the new flights, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mr. Mesfin Tasew said, “We are glad to expand our reach in China adding Xiamen and Shenzhen in our global freighter network. The new cargo flights will be instrumental in facilitating cargo shipments across the world by improving air connectivity among China, Africa, Europe and South America. As the largest cargo network operator in Africa and a key air cargo service provider globally, Ethiopian Airlines will continue expanding its services around the world by opening new routes and increasing flight frequencies so as to facilitate global trade and the flow of goods.”

Ethiopian is launching these new flights as it marks the 50th anniversary of the start of its passenger service to China back in 1973. Xiamen and Shenzhen will join the vast Ethiopian network increasing its cargo destination in China to eight, including Guangzhou, Shanghai, Zhengzhou, Changsha, Wuhan and Chengdu. In addition to the cargo services, Ethiopian currently flies to four passenger destinations namely, Beijing, Chengdu, Guangzhou and Shanghai with its enhanced services and modern fleet.

As one of the leading global air cargo operators, Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services covers more than 130 international destinations around the world with both belly hold capacity and 68 dedicated freighter services.

Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services, one of the major strategic business units within the Ethiopian Airlines Group, has been winning global awards for its remarkable performance and service excellence.