RYANAIR ANNOUNCES SUMMER 2023 SCHEDULE FOR GLASGOW

Ryanair, the UK’s no.1 airline has announced its Summer 2023 schedule from Glasgow and Prestwick Airports, incl. 2 new routes from Prestwick to Marseilles and Pisa starting from Apr 2023 and increased frequencies on its ever-popular Glasgow to Dublin route.

Ryanair’s Glasgow/Prestwick Summer 2023 schedule will deliver:

– 2 based aircraft at Prestwick

– $200M investment

– 18 routes, incl. 2 new – Prestwick to Marseilles & Pisa

– 150+ weekly flights

– 6% growth on S22

– Over 1.1M passengers p.a.

– Over 1,400 local jobs, incl. over 550 direct pilot, cabin crew & engineering jobs

Ryanair will operate over 150 weekly flights to/from Glasgow and Prestwick this summer (6% growth on S22) connecting top European destinations like France, Italy, Portugal and Spain among others. Underpinned by Ryanair’s 2 based aircraft at Prestwick – representing a $200M investment – this increased connectivity and traffic growth will deliver much needed inbound tourism while offering customers in Glasgow and its surrounds the widest choice and the lowest fares when booking their Summer 2023 getaways.

Ryanair is a major employer in Glasgow, supporting over 1,400 local jobs, incl. 550 direct pilot, cabin crew and engineering jobs. In addition to the more than 500 highly skilled professionals already employed at Ryanair’s state-of-the-art maintenance facility at Prestwick, Ryanair is now seeking to fill another 200 roles to support the maintenance of Ryanair’s fleet as it grows to 600 aircraft by 2026.

Customers in Glasgow and its surrounds can now book a well-deserved Summer 2023 break enjoying Ryanair’s lowest fares to the widest choice of destinations, incl. these exciting new sunshine destinations, on Ryanair.com.

Ryanair’s Head of Communications, Jade Kirwan, said:

“Ryanair is pleased to announce our Summer 2023 schedule for our Glasgow customers, with over 150 weekly flights across 18 sunny hotspot destinations, incl. 2 new routes from Prestwick to Marseilles and Pisa, offering our customers in Glasgow and its surrounds even more choice for their summer holidays at the lowest fares in Europe.

And for those looking to getaway and soak up some sun with the family this summer, you can now spread out the cost of your holiday by paying half the fare now and the other half up to 40 days pre-departure when you book Ryanair’s Family Plus bundle, making family holidays more accessible for everyone.

To facilitate Ryanair’s growth in the region and across our wider network of more than 235 locations, we are hiring another 200 highly skilled professionals for our state-of-the-art maintenance facility at Prestwick to support the maintenance of Ryanair’s fleet as it grows to 600 aircraft by 2026.

We look forward to welcoming thousands of customers/visitors onboard our flights to/from Glasgow this Summer as Ryanair continues to deliver more traffic, connectivity, and lower fares than any other airline for the UK.”