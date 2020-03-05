Esharah signs security partnership with Expo 2020

Security personnel, volunteers and first responders at Expo 2020 will be able to tap in to best-in-class encrypted mobile communications technology following the signing of agreement with Esharah Etisalat Security Solutions.

Esharah has been named official secure systems provider and will ensure critical event-time connectivity of all handheld communications devices across the site during the six months of the largest event ever held in the Arab World.

Esharah is a subsidiary of UAE-based Professional Communication Corporation (Nedaa).

It provides secure connectivity solutions to a wide-range of clients that form part of Dubai’s key infrastructure, including Dubai Airports, DP World and the roads and transit authority.

“The safety and security of staff and visitors to Expo 2020 is of paramount importance,” said Mohammed Al Hashmi, chief technology officer, Expo 2020 Dubai.

“Our partnership with Esharah Etisalat Security Solutions mirrors our promise to be one of the world’s most innovative World Expos in history – complementing many other agreements designed to ensure seamless and safe operations once we open our doors to the world on October 20th,” he added.

The first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia will open its doors in October until April 10th next year.

Inviting more than 200 international participants, including 192 countries, it will serve as a platform for international collaboration, innovation and meaningful partnerships that help create a better future for all.