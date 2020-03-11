Azizi Developments nearly sells out Palm Jumeirah development

Azizi Developments has recorded 80 per cent pre-sales of its residential units on Palm Jumeirah.

In line with its strategy, the developer consistently achieves a high pre-sales ratio across all of its projects, with all of them selling out swiftly prior to their completion.

Spanning across nearly 38,500 square metres of built up area, Mina features 178 units, comprising 120 one-bedroom apartments, 54 two-bedroom residences, and four spacious, lavishly designed penthouses scheduled to be completed by quarter two of the year.

The project also features several retail units spread across 1,847 square metres.

This report comes in light of Azizi Developments’ recent announcement of surprising its existing customers with further enhancements to the landscaping of Mina with an investment of over AED10 million.

Azizi is now utilising superior hardscape materials of improved specifications, at no cost to its clients.

The developer also added to the soft landscape through the generous addition of greenery in the form of trees, bushes, and floral plants.

Furthermore, shaded areas are being added for the comfort of Mina’s residents, and ground levels are being adjusted to make the landscape more visually appealing.

Mina residents will enjoy immediate proximity to the Palm’s extensive promenade, where families can bask in the orange glow of Dubai’s soothing sunsets and active residents can take advantage of early-morning runs.