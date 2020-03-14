Air Malta to ground all flights until further notice

Malta will ban all commercial aviation from Friday following a decision by the Maltese health authorities.

Designed to combat the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak, the measure will remain in place until further notice.

As a result, Air Malta will ground virtually all flights.

The ban does not apply to ferry, cargo and humanitarian and repatriation or special flights.

Maltese nationals affected by the travel ban and who are currently outside Malta are advised to urgently to contact the ministry for foreign and European affairs Office.

Residents can contact this office on +356 22042200 or by email on [email protected]

The ministry will be organising repatriation flights.

Air Malta will also keep customers updated through its website.

Coronavirus

