Emmott takes up new role with Trainline Partner Solutions

Liz Emmott has been appointed as director of global distribution and business solutions with Trainline Partner Solutions.

In this newly created role, she will be responsible for leading the growth of Distribution and Business Solutions.

Distribution Solutions is a distributor of global rail content, providing easy access to routes, fares and journey times from carriers in multiple markets via one simple standardised API connection.

Business Solutions gives employees at businesses of all sizes, in the UK and Europe, an easy way to book rail for business travel in and across 45 countries.

Emmott started her career at American Express where she progressed through commercial roles in business-to-business payments and business travel (now Amex GBT), leading local, multinational and global teams.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2016 she joined Amadeus as UK sales director before becoming UK general manager and commercial director for business travel accounts (UK, Ireland and Italy).

Champa Magesh, president, Trainline Partner Solutions, commented: “I’m thrilled to have Liz joining our team as we provide our business travel partners with even more ways to get rail at the heart of more journeys, in turn driving modal shift away from air and car travel.

“Our aim through Distribution and Business Solutions is to make the complex world of ticket retailing simpler, so more companies and their employees choose a greener way to travel.”

Trainline Partner Solutions is the business-to-business arm of the company and a distributor of global rail content.

Emmott added: “It’s very exciting to join Trainline on its journey to become the world’s number one rail platform.

“With businesses and travellers becoming increasingly conscious of the impact of their travel on the environment, Trainline Partner Solutions has the deep rail tech expertise to make sustainable choices easier and more affordable to implement.”