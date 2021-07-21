New role for Michau at Trainline

Christopher Michau has been appointed as European carrier and supply director at Trainline.

He will take on responsibility for the continued growth of the company’s network of rail carrier partners.

The appointment comes as the company integrates new entrants Avlo and Ouigo España into their platform and prepares to add further European carriers as rail markets liberalise in Europe.

Michau, who previously spent 18 years developing and managing relationships with leading hotel chains at Expedia, is based in Trainline’s Paris office and will lead carrier relations across Europe.

He brings a wealth of experience in exploring new business models and finding creative ways to market and merchandise products that provide added value as a distribution partner.

Champa Magesh, president, Trainline Partner Solutions, commented: “The investment in our carrier and supply team is part of our commitment to developing the Trainline business in Europe; growing the relationships with our carriers sits at the heart of Trainline’s international growth strategy.

“We recognise the importance of working collaboratively with our partners in order to capitalise on joint business and growth opportunities, which in turn will stimulate demand, drive a modal shift away from air and road, and support the recovery of rail in Europe.”