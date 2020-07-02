Trainline launches social distancing function to UK travellers

Trainline has launched a nationwide beta-test of Crowd Alerts, a crowdsourced feature in its app to help customers alert their fellow travellers if it is not possible to social distance on a specific train.

The feature is available for all Trainline app users from today.

It is designed to enable the Trainline customer community to alert one another if certain parts of a train (front, middle and back) are too busy for social distancing.

Data from a trial of the feature, which has been running in Trainline’s app for the last two weeks on Northern journeys only, shows that during this period customers shared feedback that it was possible to social distance on 90 per cent of trains.

Crowd Alerts works when customers tap the ‘live tracker’ button for an upcoming journey in the app.

A pop-up message asks the customer to confirm whether social distancing is possible on their train by clicking a ‘thumbs up’ or ‘thumbs down’ button.

If the customer clicks ‘thumbs down’ they will be asked to share whether they are in the front, middle or back of the train.

If a customer shares feedback to say social distancing is not possible, a bubble will be displayed for all customers searching this journey in the app.

An orange bubble means customers have reported the whole train as busy, a blue bubble means customers have reported one section of the train (front, middle or back) as busy.

The number in the bubble shows how many customers have shared this feedback.

Commenting on the new feature, chief technology officer at Trainline, Mark Holt, states: “Helping customers safely take the train is our number one priority and we always strive to give them as much live journey information as possible.

“Crowd Alerts empowers our customers to share in-the-moment, on-the-ground feedback to help the wider Trainline community.”