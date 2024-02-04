Emirates Unveils Newly Renovated Lounge at Brisbane Airport

Emirates reopened its refreshed Emirates Lounge at Brisbane Airport on February 3rd, welcoming First and Business Class travelers, as well as eligible Emirates Skywards members, extending a warm welcome to First and Business Class travellers, as well as eligible Emirates Skywards members.

Revealing a newer, modern design and furnishings with Middle Eastern influences, the newly renovated Emirates Lounge will offer passengers a visually stunning and comfortable space. In a 1108-square-meter area, the refreshed lounge will cater for up to 183 travellers at a time, offering a variety of seating choices, such as cosy chairs and sofas, to ensure passengers have a comfortable space to relax before their flights.

With exclusive access to newly enhanced first-class facilities and amenities, travellers will be able to relax and enjoy a refreshed dining area, shower facilities, complimentary Wi-Fi, and a prayer room. Emirates passengers will also be able to board directly from the lounge for a seamless journey.

There is a wide array of food and beverage options in the lounge, including a buffet of local, Middle Eastern, Oriental and European dishes such as Salmon Blinis, Vegetable Jalfrezi and Chicken Stroganoff, alongside classic desserts including Vanilla Bean Pannacotta and Lemon Meringue Tart.

The renovations to the Emirates Lounge have also included structural updates with the installation of critical systems and come as part of Emirates’ continuous global investment in all aspects of the customer experience. The Emirates Lounge in Brisbane is one of four lounges in Australia, with Emirates operating 30 lounges across its global network.

Barry Brown, Divisional Vice President Australasia, Emirates, says: “We’re looking forward to welcoming customers to our newly renovated Emirates Lounge at Brisbane Airport. Since we began operations in Brisbane over 20 years ago, we have been dedicated to serving Queenslanders and supporting the demand for overseas travel and tourism.

“Refreshing the lounge at Brisbane Airport is part of Emirates’ commitment to offering a collection of exceptional airport lounges that extend our world-class inflight experience to the ground and will allow passengers from Brisbane to start their journey feeling relaxed, and ready to enjoy their flight.”

The Emirates Lounge at Brisbane Airport is located on Level 4 of the International Terminal and is open to First and Business Class travellers, as well as eligible Emirates Skywards members from 17:00 – 01:30 daily. Paid access to the lounge is subject to availability.

Gert-Jan de Graaff, Chief Executive Officer, Brisbane Airport, says: “Brisbane Airport is thrilled to see the re-opening of the Emirates Lounge, a world-class facility that seamlessly connects travellers to the upper deck of the A380 while significantly enhancing premium lounge capacity in Brisbane.

“This renovation coincides with Brisbane Airport’s $5 billion transformation, encompassing upgrades to the Domestic and International Terminals, as well as the planning for Terminal 3, reinforcing our commitment to meet the needs of Queensland’s growing population, and global interest as a favoured destination.”

The re-opening of the Emirates Lounge in Brisbane follows the recent announcement that Emirates will be upgauging its second daily service EK430/431 between Dubai and Brisbane from a Boeing 777-300ER to an A380 starting from 1 October. Emirates currently operates two daily services from Brisbane offering almost 12,000 seats to and from the city every week, supporting tourism into Queensland, renowned for its beautiful beaches, otherworldly outback and bustling cities.