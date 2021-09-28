Emirates to return to Gatwick in December

Emirates will restart flights to London Gatwick Airport from December 10th.

The carrier said it was responding to the easing of international travel restrictions and an upsurge in passenger demand for winter sun.

The airline will resume services to its second London gateway with a daily flight operated by a B777 aircraft, across first, business and economy class.

Flight EK015, will depart Dubai International (DXB) at 07:40 and arrive in London Gatwick at 11:40, while flight EK016 will depart London Gatwick at 13:35 and arrive in Dubai at 00:40 the following day.

The addition of London Gatwick Airport to flight schedules in December will restore Emirates’ UK operations to six gateways, alongside the six times daily A380 London Heathrow service; double daily A380 flights to Manchester, ten weekly service to Birmingham, daily service to Glasgow, and four weekly service to Newcastle.

ADVERTISEMENT

By the end of December, the airline will offer 84 weekly flights to the UK, making it easier for UK customers to access Emirates’ growing global network of over 120 destinations - close to 90 per cent of the pre-pandemic network.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates chief commercial officer commented: “We’re very pleased to resume Emirates flights to and from London Gatwick, offering more ways for people and businesses to connect with our ever-growing global network.”

With UK announcing it will accept vaccination certificates from 55 countries including the UAE from October 4th, vaccinated travellers arriving in the UK no longer need to self-isolate.