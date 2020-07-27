Emirates rolls out new global corporate portal

Emirates has rolled out a brand-new gateway to serve its travel trade partners around the world.

Tailored for each market, and personalised for each partner, the Emirates Partners Portal is a one-stop shop for travel industry partners to access the full range of information on products, services and policies, as well as obtain technical support.

This dynamic platform reshapes the way Emirates delivers information to their trade partner community.

The portal also offers a range of functions including self-service tools and support, and in-built automation of business processes, all aimed at delivering efficiency for travel partners, as well as providing transparency and clarity on the status of transactions.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates chief commercial officer, said: “We are delighted to launch our game-changing Emirates Partners Portal to better serve and engage with our travel partners around the world.

“This is a bespoke platform which is unique in the industry, and it allows us to offer a truly personalised experience based on our partners’ profiles and needs.

“We invested in listening to our agents and partners, and then we built the Emirates Partner Portal to address their needs whether for information, training or technical support.

“We are grateful for our partnership with trade communities around the world and are excited to engage and support them through this new platform.”

The portal has been built on the latest technology, on NDC/IATA standards, that will provide access to Emirates’ rich content, in addition to critical operational updates 24 hours a day seven days a week, and other core Emirates platforms such as Dubai Experience.

The Dubai-based carrier has also unveiled plans to cover medical expenses of up to €150,000 and quarantine costs of €100 per day for 14 days, should passengers be diagnosed with Covid-19 during their trip.

This cover is provided by the airline, free of cost to its customers.

Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates Group chief executive, said: “Emirates has worked hard to put in place measures at every step of the customer journey to mitigate risk of infection, and we have also revamped our booking policies to offer flexibility.

“We are now taking it to the next level, by being the first in the industry to offer our customers free global cover for Covid-19 medical expenses and quarantine costs should they incur these costs during their travel.

“It is an investment on our part, but we are putting our customers first, and we believe they will welcome this initiative.”

This cover for Covid-19 related medical expenses and quarantine costs is offered by Emirates free of cost to its customers regardless of class of travel or destination.

It is immediately effective for customers flying on Emirates until October 31st.

Customers do not need to register or fill in any forms before they travel, and they are not obligated to utilise this cover provided by Emirates – with more information here.