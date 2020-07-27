Feline Fields joins Mantis collection in Botswana

Mantis has welcomed Feline Fields, a Botswana safari experience, to its collection.

The location is home to a luxurious lodge with three pool suites, three bush suites, and a two-bedroom family villa.

It joins the existing Mantis collection of hotel, eco-lodges, waterways and impact experiences.

Located in the starkly beautiful, semi-desert Kalahari, Feline Fields is west of the Okavango.

The property is 200 kilometres from Maun International Airport by road, and 50 minutes by helicopter.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deal was signed on in May, just as travel bans were being instated across Africa.

All the rooms are made of wood and canvas.

The dining experience at Feline Fields by Mantis is sophisticated and French-inspired.

Bush breakfasts and boma dinners allow guests to dine under the African skies, and guests can always enjoy private dining in their suite.

Experiences around the lodge and further afield include game drives, and bush walks guided by Kalahari San and a visit to their village.

Guest can also explore the desert with an experienced guide searching for the Kalahari wildlife and visiting the hyena dens.

More Information

Mantis luxury hotels, eco-lodges and waterways are travel experiences located all over the world.

Sustainable travellers have been enjoying eco-tourism, safaris and adventure travel with Mantis since 2000.

Rooted in conservation, Mantis pursues sustainable business practices and develops tourism products that are respectful of the environment and communities in which they operate.

The company is recognised as the Africa’s Leading Boutique Hotel Brand by the World Travel Awards.