Princess Cruises announces UK trips from spring next year

Princess Cruises has announced a range of trips around the British Isles, with departures beginning next spring.

The cruises will sail roundtrip from Southampton on the 3,080-guest Crown Princess, which will be based in the UK from April to October next year.

Sales will begin on Wednesday.

A total of 15 voyages feature, with a choice of duration between eight or twelve nights.

Tony Roberts, vice president of Princess Cruises UK and Europe, said: “We are thrilled to offer our guests some great value deals for those seeking a fantastic holiday option a little closer to home.”

Rival Hurtigruten is hoping to offer UK trips in September – with current advice from the Foreign & Commonwealth Office seeming to allow sailings which remain in domestic waters.