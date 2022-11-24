Emirates offers special Thanksgiving menus on flights from Dubai to USA

Emirates will be giving passengers a taste of home with special Thanksgiving menus across all classes, on flights from Dubai to USA, between the 24 and 26 of November.

Serving its cosmopolitan customer base, Emirates celebrates many multicultural occasions on-board from Eid to Christmas, Diwali to Lunar New Year. For Thanksgiving, customers travelling to and from the US, can tuck into seasonal fare both onboard and in Emirates lounges in the US and Dubai, as well as catch key sporting games.

Celebrate Thanksgiving Onboard

Customers in First and Business Class can enjoy traditional Thanksgiving roasted turkey, served with cranberry jus lié, mashed sweet potatoes, blanched broccolini, paprika potato wedges and honey-glazed pumpkin with crushed pecans. For dessert, First Class passengers can savour a rich chocolate mousse cake served with cherry compote and Chantilly cream, while Business Class passengers can indulge in pecan tart with passion fruit cream, chocolate sauce and crème anglaise. Economy Class passengers will also celebrate with roasted turkey and cranberry jus lié, a flavoursome chestnut roulade, green peas, and mashed parsnip with carrots. On the Emirates A380 flights from Dubai to Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington DC, customers can also have a Thanksgiving sweet treat of pumpkin cupcakes with a luscious buttercream topping, washed down with a selection of premium whiskeys, cocktails, wine, and champagne.

Enhancing the celebratory mood, passengers can catch live matches from FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and NFL, NHL and NBA games via Sport 24 and Sport 24 Extra -the dedicated live TV sports channels on ice. Passengers can watch the games of the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, Minnesota Vikings, Edmonton Oilers, New York Rangers and more, live onboard over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Passengers can also browse the multi award-winning entertainment library on ice, featuring a choice of 5,000 channels, 1,700 movies including blockbusters and Academy Award® winners, as well as TV boxsets, music, podcasts, and audiobooks. Before a flight, passengers can even browse and pre-select their movies or shows on the Emirates app, which can be synced to ice from the moment of boarding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Celebrate Thanksgiving in Emirates Lounges USA

Between the 18 and 25 of November, Thanksgiving can be enjoyed at the Emirates Lounges in New York, Boston, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. Travellers will be invited to experience authentic Thanksgiving dishes of rosemary and sage roasted turkey breast with lemon, green olive, and fig stuffing, accompanied by candied sweet potatoes, marshmallow-toasted pecans, roasted winter vegetables of carrots, brussels sprouts, parsnips and pumpkin, complemented by pistachio and pumpkin-spiced baklava for dessert.

Celebrate Thanksgiving in Emirates Lounges Dubai

On 24 November, Emirates lounges in Dubai will be offering travellers roasted turkey breast with cranberry sauce, irresistible stuffing, glazed chestnuts, new potatoes with rosemary and paprika, roasted root vegetables with brussels sprouts followed by the Thanksgiving favourite – pumpkin tart.

Emirates Flights to and from the US

Emirates currently offers flights to 12 destinations in the USA, including Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport (ORD), Washington D.C.’s Dulles International Airport (IAD), Seattle Tacoma Airport (SEA), Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), Orlando International Airport (MCO), Dallas-Fort Worth Airport (DFW), San Francisco International Airport (SFO), Miami International Airport (MIA) and Orlando International Airport (MCO).