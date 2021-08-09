Free Dubai Expo 2020 passes for Emirates passengers

Emirates has launched an exclusive offer that will allow customers to experience World Expo, the largest-of-its-kind event in the Middle East.

The carrier is a premier partner and the official airline of the show.

Emirates customers visiting Dubai, or travelling through the emirate, anytime during the event will be eligible to receive a free day pass.

Expo 2020 Dubai runs from the start of October until March next year.

With the UAE moving onto the amber list, travellers arriving in the UK from Dubai no longer need to quarantine in a government-approved hotel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emirates will soon launch various Expo-themed packages to allow customers to enjoy the excitement of the 182-day event and experience what its host city of Dubai has to offer.

The six-month event offers a bustling programme, packed with experiences to suit all ages and interests, including a rich line-up of themed weeks, entertainment and edutainment, while art and culture vultures, foodies and technology fanatics can expect to enjoy exhibits, workshops, performances, live shows and more.

Architecture aficionados will be surrounded by inspiring designs throughout Expo 2020.

Visitors can drop by their national pavilion for a taste of home, the 190 other country pavilions to experience other cultures and distinctive offerings, or various thematic and special pavilions to get a glimpse of the future.