Embraer sees increase in jet deliveries for 2019

Embraer delivered a total of 198 jets in 2019, of which 89 were commercial aircraft and 109 were executive jets.

The figure represents an increase of nine per cent when compared to 2018, when the company delivered a total of 181 jets.

The deliveries were within the outlook ranges for 2019 of 85 to 95 for the commercial aviation market and of 90 to 110 for the business aviation market.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, Embraer delivered 81 jets, being 35 commercial aircraft and 46 executive jets.

As of December 31st, the firm order backlog totalled US$16.8 billion.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, Embraer delivered the first Praetor 500 business jet to Flexjet.

Embraer also announced the expansion of its Executive Jets Service Centre at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, expanding its service capacity through a lease agreement with Jetscape Services for a dedicated hangar.