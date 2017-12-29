LATA Expo to debut in London in June

The Latin American Travel Association has launched LATA Expo.

The re-titled Experience Latin America event, will take place from June 8th-10th at Magazine London, a new event space located in the heart of Greenwich.

Organisers hope it will be the largest dedicated business-to-business travel event focused on Latin America.

The relocation to Magazine, the largest purpose-built event space of its kind, aligns with the expansion plans, with organisers hoping to welcome 15-17 per cent more exhibitors in 2020 than last year.

Among the expected new exhibitors are a number of exciting Relais & Chateaux properties.

Exhibitors and buyers will be joined in one-on-one meetings over the three days using the existing meeting manager technology that has been successful in previous editions.

However, new to the format of LATA Expo 2020, LATA has introduced a prestigious ministerial summit that will take place on Wednesday, June 10th.

The ministerial programme will focus on marketing Latin American destinations to the UK, understanding the UK consumer and generating positive return on investment among other topics.

The summit will provide UK consumer, commercial and travel trade insights that seek to inform those in attendance to better understand the UK market and encourage consumer demand.

The first edition under the LATA Expo relaunch will also see the introduction of LATA’s first international shows in Paris and Amsterdam.

LATA will host two one-day events taking place on June 15th and 17th in Amsterdam and Paris respectively.

The launch of LATA’s first international outreach comes as part of the organisation’s strategy to continue growing both the event and the wider LATA brand as well as working more collaboratively with the travel trade across Europe and Latin America.

Colin Stewart, chairman of LATA, explained: “We have been working hard to meet our objective of growing the organisation and so are delighted to launch our first edition of LATA Expo that perfectly aligns our flagship event with the wider LATA brand.

“The new venue, new format and new international one-day events are all examples of how we are expanding LATA and working closer with media and the travel trade internationally to encourage growth in Latin American tourism.

“We look forward to welcoming all our LATA members and key members of the industry to the inaugural edition of LATA Expo.”

More Information

Interested delegates can register here.