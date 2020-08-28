El Palace Barcelona unveils reopening activities

El Palace Barcelona has announced a series of culinary, wellness and leisure activities taking place on the panoramic Rooftop Garden as the hotel reopens next week.

Inspired by the Barcelona of the twenties and its sumptuous gardens, the garden is a 1,500m2 oasis with more than fifty species of plants, fountains, pergolas and a swimming pool with panoramic views across Barcelona.

The Rooftop Garden Experiences include an open-air garden cinema screening a selection of award-winning classics, Pilates and yoga classes and Vendimias, a gastronomic pop-up celebrating the annual wine grape harvest.

Executive chef, Daniel Padró has created a new menu for the Rooftop Garden available throughout the day, including a selection of seasonal tapas such as Coca Bread with Jamón Iberico and fresh tomatoes and Ceviche of the day with sweet potato, tiger milk and corn choclos featuring local ingredients accompanied by a fantastic selection of cocktails.

Visitors and guests can enjoy the mild weather and expansive views while enjoying a range of activities throughout the week, all organised with physical distancing and privacy in mind.

ADVERTISEMENT

Health and wellness, as well as luxury and elegance are hallmarks of El Palace Barcelona and its Rooftop Garden experiences.

Friedrich von Schönburg, hotel manager, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming guests back to El Palace Barcelona’s iconic Rooftop Garden.

“With over 100 years of history as one of the leading hotels in Barcelona, we continue to evolve while staying true to our heritage.

“We strive to always create new, seasonal, and innovative experiences that keep our local and international guests coming back. Now more than ever, we want guests to feel reassured that they will not only be safe staying with us, but will also have a memorable and culturally rich experience.”

El Palace Barcelona will reopen on September 1st.