International SOS releases new Covid-19 risk map

As organisations strive to get back to business, International SOS has launched a new map representing the impact of Covid-19 on health, security and logistics for domestic operations.

This first of its kind map brings together intelligence and analysis of business-critical indicators impacted by coronavirus.

It is publicly accessible at International SOS Risk Map .

The Covid-19 Impact Map complements International SOS’ established suite of successful risk analysis maps, including security, medical and road safety.

Providing multinational organisations with insight, at country level, the dynamic scales that inform the Covid-19 Impact Map are updated daily and consider analysis of the Covid-19 case activity 14-day moving average.

Also included are examinations of the underlying health and security threat environment, domestic travel restrictions and international outbound travel restrictions and mitigation measures in place and the efficacy of these.

Neil Nerwich, group medical director, assistance worldwide at International SOS, commented: “While we all strive to return to full operations, access to up to date and accurate information is vital as the effects of Covid-19 continue to fluctuate.

“We know that this can potentially make the difference between returning to sustainable or to extremely limited operations.

“While we cannot fully pre-empt the course of the pandemic or its wide-ranging impacts, being agile enough to quickly implement strategies based on insights will help minimise business impact and, critically, protect the workforce.”

International SOS is concurrently providing Inbound travel impact scales and detailed travel restrictions guidance, exclusively accessible to clients and their employees.

This represents inbound flight restrictions and entry requirements and is complementary to the Covid-19 Impact map.