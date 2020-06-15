El Palace Barcelona to reopen in September

El Palace Barcelona will reopen on September 1st.

At the same time, the property will launch a Covid-19 charity campaign in collaboration with Ronnie Wood.

With over 100 years of history dating back to 1919, El Palace Barcelona is an iconic Grande Dame hotel located in the epicentre of this celebrated Catalan city.

Step out of the hotel and you are moments away from the exclusive Paseo de Gracia, the emblematic Ramblas and many of Barcelona’s prestigious boutiques and restaurants.

Luxury and elegance are the hallmarks of El Palace Barcelona, born as the former Ritz of Barcelona.

The hotel has recently completed an extensive renovation and restoration of all public areas and its 120 rooms and suites, along with the creation of the Rooftop Garden, a romantic 1,500m2 oasis in the heart of bustling Barcelona with more than fifty species of plants, fountains, pergolas and a pool, inspired by the Barcelona of the twenties and its sumptuous gardens.

Few hotels can boast a cultural biography as rich as that of El Palace Barcelona, with previous guests including Ava Gardner, Frank Sinatra, Sofia Loren, Woody Allen, Salvador Dali and Ronnie Wood to name a few.

Seasonal pop-ups combining gastronomy and entertainment such as the Winter Rooftop Cinema, Swiss Chalet and rooftop harvesting ensure guests and locals experience new and exciting offerings on each visit.

Friedrich von Schönburg, hotel manager said: “We are looking forward to welcoming our guests back to El Palace Barcelona.

“With over 100 years history as one of the leading hotels in Barcelona, we continue to evolve staying true to our heritage but creating new and innovative experiences, that keep our local and international guests coming back.

“Now more than ever, we want guests to feel reassured that they will not only be safe staying with us, but will also have a memorable and culturally rich experience.”

El Palace Barcelona will be selling five two-night vouchers to stay in the El Palace Suite by Ronnie Wood to help raise funds to support the development of vaccines and medication against Covid-19 and its economic effects on local families.

The El Palace Suite by Ronnie Wood is not only inspired by the legendary Rolling Stones guitarist, but was also decorated the musician himself.

The five ‘You Stay, You Care, You Rock’ packages are available to purchase now through Hotel Treats.