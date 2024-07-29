Less than 1 month until the start of the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup in Barcelona

Barcelona is getting ready to host an outstanding global event, similar in scale and style to their magnificent running of the 1992 Olympic Games. The beautiful Port Vell will be thronged by boats of all shapes and sizes from August 22nd through September and October 2024 in Barcelona.

For spectators, this will be one of the most accessible America’s Cup events in history with perfect viewing all along the Barcelona beachfront whilst two dedicated Fanzones and viewing areas are being installed with jumbo screens, refreshments and catering zones on Bogatell beach and along the Plaça del Mar.

Barcelona is a feast for the senses at every turn of this iconic city – its art, culture, cuisine and architecture is second to none and it truly is set to stage one of the all time classic America’s Cup regattas

For more information, please visit the official website: https://www.americascup.com/