Jamaica Inn to reopen to guests today

Renowned Ocho Rios hotel Jamaica Inn is reopening today.

As guests return to the property, every aspect of their experience has been enhanced with new health and safety procedures and initiatives as part of the Pinwheel of Safety Protocols.

Developed in accordance with guidelines set forth by the Centres for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) and mandates from Jamaica’s tourism product development, the new policies address everything from sanitising baggage upon arrival to non-queuing and limited contact check-in and-out processes, among other measures.

With new housekeeping policies in place to ensure cleanliness and sanitisation, such as a Diamond Clean seal of approval sticker, guests will enjoy spacious and comfortable accommodations in Jamaica Inn’s suites.

At the same time, the resort’s one-and two-bedroom cottages and beach bungalows are especially suited for extra seclusion, privacy and social distancing.

Voters at the World Travel Awards consider Jamaica Inn the Caribbean’s Leading Luxury All Suite Resort.