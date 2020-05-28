easyJet to cut a third of workforce in coronavirus downsizing

easyJet will seek to reduce its workforce by 30 per cent in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The low-cost carrier said it did not expect aviation demand to return to levels seen last year until 2023, and was rightsizing its fleet and bases accordingly.

A consultation process would be launched in the coming days, a statement said.

easyJet did not specify how many jobs would go, but employed around 15,000 people earlier this year.

The airline added it expected to fly around 30 per cent of planned capacity in the fourth quarter of the year, but this could be increased based on demand.

Johan Lundgren, easyJet chief executive, said: “We realise that these are very difficult times and we are having to consider very difficult decisions which will impact our people, but we want to protect as many jobs as we can for the long-term.

“We remain focused on doing what is right for the company and its long-term health and success, following the swift action we have taken over the last three months to meet the challenges of the virus.”

He added: “We want to ensure that we emerge from the pandemic an even more competitive business than before, so that easyJet can thrive in the future.”

Last week easyJet said it would resume flying on June 15th.

The initial schedule will comprise mainly domestic flying in the UK and France.

The carrier said bookings on the first flights had been “encouraging”, while bookings for winter are “well ahead” of the equivalent point last year.

Looking further forward, easyJet expects its year end 2021 fleet size to be at the bottom end of previously announced targets, at around 302 aircraft.

This is 51 aircraft lower than the anticipated fleet size for year end 2021 which was reported to the market prior to Covid-19.

Alongside the resumption of services, easyJet also announced a range of new measures to help ensure the health and wellbeing of both customers and crew onboard.

These include:

Customers, cabin and ground crew will be required to wear masks.

Enhanced cleaning and disinfection of easyJet aircraft.

Availability of disinfectant wipes and hand sanitiser onboard.

Initially, no onboard food service.

The measures have been implemented in consultation with aviation authorities ICAO and EASA, and in line with government and medical advice.