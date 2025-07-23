easyJet’s Big Seat Release has officially landed

easyJet has today launched its Big Seat Release for Summer 2026 with 29.1 million seats available across 161,000 easyJet flights between 15 June 2026 and 13 September 2026.

Travellers can choose from over 87,000 flights to and from the UK and can book early to take advantage of the best fares for next summer.

With flights to over 130 destinations to choose from across Europe, North Africa and beyond from 22 UK airports, customers have an unrivalled choice when looking to book their next summer holiday, whether it’s for a culture-filled city break or a relaxing beach getaway.

Tour operator easyJet holidays is offering even more package holidays and free kids places for summer 2026. With over 8,000 hotels to choose from, all packages including flights, accommodation, 23kg luggage and transfers on all beach getaways.

Sophie Dekkers, easyJet’s Chief Commercial Officer, said:

“We’re thrilled to release millions of seats for Summer 2026 today, enabling customers across the UK to book early and secure fantastic value fares to our most popular leisure destinations across Europe, North Africa, and beyond. This includes exciting further afield routes like Cape Verde and Georgia, along with holiday favourites such as Faro, Palma, Paris, Alicante, and Nice.

“Our extensive short-haul network, spanning hundreds of routes from 22 UK airports, provides an unparalleled selection for those planning their holidays for the upcoming year. We look forward to welcoming them on board.”

Great value fares are now available for next summer from the UK, including from:

London Gatwick to Paris from £46.99*, Bordeaux, Copenhagen and Lyon from £48.99*, Nantes from £46.99*, Hamburg from £52.99*, Marseille and Pisa from £54.99*, Strasbourg and Montpellier from £50.99*, Venice from £50.99*

London Luton to Berlin, Bordeaux, Basel, Paris, Lyon, Milan and Zurich from £37.99*

London Southend to Paris from £22.99*, Amsterdam and Pisa from £28.99* and Marrakech and Reus from £46.99*

Bristol to Bordeaux, Basel, Paris, Geneva and Toulouse from £31.99*, Copenhagen from £34.99*, Marseille and Milan from £37.99*, Amsterdam and Nice from £39.99*, Barcelona, Naples and Marrakech from £42.99*, Madrid, Porto, Prague and Pisa from £44.99*, Gibraltar and Krakow from £46.99*

Birmingham to Paris and Prague from £25.99*, Amsterdam and Geneva from £31.99*, Berlin, Bordeaux and Gibraltar from £34.99*, Milan and Lisbon from £40.99*, Malaga from £44.99* and Faro and Marrakech from £46.99*

Manchester to Paris, Copenhagen, Hamburg, Rennes and Zurich from £28.99*, Basel and Geneva from £34.99*, Bordeaux from £36.99*, Nice from £40.99*, Barcelona, Pisa, Reus, Amsterdam, Bilbao, Milan, Lisbon and Linate from £42.99*, La Rochelle, Mahon, Munich and Naples from £48.99*, Ibiza and Pula from £44.99*, Faro and Gibraltar from £46.99*, Alicante and Murcia from £50.99*, and Agadir and Malaga from £54.99*

Liverpool to Paris from £25.99*, Barcelona from £44.99*, Alicante from £46.99*, Marrakech from £48.99* and Corfu from £54.99*

Newcastle to Amsterdam from £30.99* and Paris from £37.99*

Edinburgh to Copenhagen and Bordeaux from £37.99*, Keflavik from £39.17*, Alicante, Mahon and Marrakech from £46.99* and Palma de Mallorca from £46.99*

Glasgow to Prague from £33.99*, Bordeaux from £34.99*, Berlin and Porto from £37.99*, Pula from £44.99*, Alicante, Faro, Reus and Malaga from £48.99*

Belfast to Edinburgh £18.99*, Prague from £25.99*, Nice from £28.99*, Amsterdam and Krakow from £34.99*, Paris from £36.99*, Bordeaux from £37.99*, Ibiza from £46.99*, Corfu, Menorca and Reus from £48.99*

Customers can book a beach holiday or city break with easyJet holidays (www.easyjet.com/en/holidays tel: 0330 365 5005):

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 5* Ikos Kissamos in Crete on an All Inclusive Plus basis for £2,630 per person including 23kf of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Bristol on 20 June 2026

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 5* Vikingen Infinity Resort and Spa in Antalya on an All Inclusive basis for £826 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Manchester on 15 June 2026

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 4* AluaSoul Costa Adeje in Tenerife on a Bed & Breakfast basis for £672 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Liverpool John Lennon on 4 July 2026

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 4* Concorde El Salam Sport Hotel in Sharm El-Sheikh on an All Inclusive basis for £653 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Luton on 23 June 2026

easyJet holidays offers three nights at the 4* Grand Magic Hotel in Paris on a Bed and Breakfast basis for £256 per person including flights from Liverpool John Lennon on 15 June 2026

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 3* Kefalonitis Apartments in Paphos on a Self Catering basis for £520 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Gatwick on 22 June 2026

easyJet serves 22 UK airports, offering 539 routes to 134 destinations to and from the UK to Europe and beyond. To discover more about easyJet’s UK network and to book, visit easyJet.com