Cruise lines announce latest wave of cancellations

Costa Cruises, Aida Cruises and Marella Cruises have all delayed the return of sailings in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Costa announced a further pause for its cruises until July 31st.

The line said the decision is linked to the uncertainty of a gradual reopening of ports to cruise ships and the restrictions that may still be in place for the movements of people due to the global pandemic.

Costa added it was taking steps to inform both travel agents and guests affected by the changes.

Aida Cruises, which is also owned by Carnival Corporation, said it appreciated the current international efforts to normalise tourism.

However, in many frequently visited destinations in Europe regulations for international tourism are still being adjusted and the specific conditions for a restart have not yet been fully clarified.

As a result, all cruises before August have again been suspended.

Finally, TUI UK & Ireland confirmed that due to the on-going travel restrictions it is extending its cancellations of all beach holidays until June 30th and all Marella Cruises sailings up to July 30th.

All customers whose bookings are impacted by the above changes will receive a refund credit and if their booking was for a package they will also get an up to 20 per cent incentive, or they can request a cash refund via an online form on the TUI website.