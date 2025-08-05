easyJet appoints new UK Country Manager

easyJet has appointed Kevin Doyle as its UK Country Manager. He will be instrumental in delivering easyJet’s strategic direction and commercial success in the UK.

As the UK’s largest airline, easyJet bases 183 aircraft and employs around 14,000 people at 10 bases across the UK. The airline will also open 11th UK base opening next spring at Newcastle International Airport.

easyJet’s UK unrivalled network offers 540 routes to 124 destinations across Europe and beyond, and flies around 50 million passengers to and from the UK a year every year.

Kevin has been with easyJet since 2006 in a variety of roles across Network Development, and Operations Control as well as Finance and Ground Operations, most recently managing the safety and operational performance across UK airports and leading planning, policy and standards.

ADVERTISEMENT

He will be working closely with teams across the airline’s 10 UK bases and will report to Group Markets Director Thomas Haagensen. Kevin takes over from Ali Gayward who, after 15 years in the role, has retired from easyJet.

Commenting on his new role, Kevin said:

“I’m proud to be stepping into this key role for easyJet bringing my extensive operational experience to what is a hugely exciting position. As the UK’s largest airline, easyJet plays a major role in the country’s aviation industry and I look forward to working with all our stakeholders as we continue to grow and invest in the UK.”

Thomas Haagensen, easyJet’s Group Markets Director, said:

“Kevin brings exceptional operational experience and insight to the role and has a track record in delivering commercially focused improvements. He will make a fantastic addition to our team as we continue offering more choice and making it easy and affordable for our customers to fly from the UK to Europe and beyond.”