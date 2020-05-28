Jacada Travel enters administration in wake of Covid-19 slump

KPMG has been appointed as administrator to luxury travel business Jacada Travel as the company enters liquidation.

Founded in London in 2007 and employing 52 members of staff, the company specialised in responsible luxury holidays to destinations around the world, to a predominantly US customer base.

Steve Absolom and Will Wright will lead the process.

Immediately following their appointment, the joint administrators sold certain assets of the company to Wilderness Safaris, the luxury safari tour operator and one of the largest ecotourism companies in the world.

Unfortunately, the agreement does not include the transfer of employees and so it is with regret that all members of staff have been made redundant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wilderness will contact all Jacada customers that have an existing holiday booking to discuss taking these bookings forward.

Customers are advised to visit the official website for more information.

Absolom, partner at KPMG and joint administrator: “The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global travel industry has been seismic, and in common with operators large and small, the impact of a sudden loss of income on the company’s cash position soon became unsustainable.

“We are pleased to have been able to conclude a transaction with Wilderness, providing some continuity for those customers who had future bookings with Jacada.”