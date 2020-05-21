easyJet to relaunch flights in mid-June

easyJet has today announced that it will resume flights on June 15th.

A small number of flights will restart on routes where the carrier believes there is sufficient customer demand to support profitable flying.

The initial schedule will comprise mainly domestic flying in the UK and France.

Further routes will be announced over the coming weeks as customer demand increases and lockdown measures across Europe are relaxed.

Greece, Poland and parts of Portugal are among the latest destinations to unveil plans to reopen to tourism in recent days.

Johan Lundgren, easyJet chief executive, said: “I am really pleased that we will be returning to flying in the middle of June.

“These are small and carefully planned steps that we are taking to gradually resume operations.

“We will continue to closely monitor the situation across Europe so that when more restrictions are lifted the schedule will continue to build over time to match demand, while also ensuring we are operating efficiently and on routes that our customers want.”

easyJet said it would continue to refine schedule planning and capacity expectations for the remainder of 2020, which will be confirmed in due course.

Both Ryanair and British Airways have confirmed plans to restart operations in recent weeks, though both are looking at July for take-off.

Alongside the resumption of services, easyJet has announced a range of new measures to help ensure the health and wellbeing of both customers and crew onboard.

These include:

Customers, cabin and ground crew will be required to wear masks.

Enhanced cleaning and disinfection of easyJet aircraft.

Availability of disinfectant wipes and hand sanitiser onboard.

Initially, no onboard food service.

The measures have been implemented in consultation with aviation authorities ICAO and EASA, and in line with government and medical advice.

“The safety and wellbeing of our customers remains our highest priority, which is why we are implementing a number of measures to enhance safety at each part of the journey, from disinfecting the aircraft to requiring customers and crew to wear masks.

“These measures will remain in place for as long as is needed to ensure customers and crew are able to fly safely as the world continues to recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic,” concluded Lundgren.