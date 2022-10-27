Dusit Hotels and Resorts launches limited-time offer on memorable stays

Dusit Hotels and Resorts is celebrating the continued return of global travel by launching a limited-time offer on memorable stays at its renowned properties in Thailand, the Maldives, the Philippines, Vietnam, the Middle East, and beyond.

Available for booking from 25 October – 3 November 2022, and valid for stays made through 31 March 2023, the ‘Live Life with Dusit’ package includes 15% off Dusit’s Best Available Rate (room only or room with breakfast) plus guaranteed late check-out until 4 P.M.

Members of Dusit’s loyalty programme, Dusit Gold, meanwhile, benefit from an additional 10% discount on the Best Available Rate, 20% discount on F&B, 10% discount on spa treatments (where available), extended late check-out until 6 P.M., and more exclusive privileges.

Guests at Dusit Hotels and Resorts worldwide can also expect to benefit from a wide range of memorable and meaningful experiences created in line with the four new pillars of Dusit Graciousness – Service (personalised and gracious), Well-Being (delivering wellness experiences beyond the spa), Locality (uniquely linking guests with the local community), and Sustainability (social, economic, and environmental).

From sound bath sessions on the sands at Dusit Thani Hua Hin, to local crafts workshops at Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket, creative feasts at ASAI Bangkok Chinatown, village tours at Dusit Thani Guam Resort, diving with manta rays at Dusit Thani Maldives, and canyon ziplining at dusitD2 Naseem Resort Jabal Akhdar, Oman, each Dusit property uniquely embraces its location to ensure guests can enjoy the best of the destination in utmost convenience and comfort while enjoying activities that add value to every stay.

Live Life with Dusit is available for booking at www.dusit.com/livelife