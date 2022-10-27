ROSEWOOD MILAN TO OPEN IN 2025

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, a global leader in luxury travel and lifestyle experiences, has been appointed by real estate firm Gruppo Statuto to manage Rosewood Milan, which will open in 2025 in the heart of the city.

The new property marks the brand’s fourth hotel in Italy, following the recent announcements of Rosewood Rome and Rosewood Hotel Bauer in Venice. These three projects will join Rosewood’s beloved Italian estate resort, Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco in Tuscany, and demonstrate Rosewood’s strategic growth trajectory across Europe and within Italy particularly.

Rosewood Milan will be well-situated on the edge of the Quadrilatero della Moda, the city’s fashion district, and steps away from the famous shopping boulevard Via Montenapoleone, lined with iconic luxury boutiques, antique shops and bustling cafés. With 70 rooms, including approximately 20 suites, the property will encompass the historic and iconic Palazzo Branca and Palazzo della Banca Commerciale built in the 19th century and formerly home to the Italian Commercial Bank. This project is a welcome addition to Rosewood’s portfolio of revitalized historic buildings and properties, further illustrating the brand’s role as a thoughtful steward of time-honored spaces.

Guided by Rosewood’s A Sense of Place® philosophy, wherein the destination informs every element of the experience, the property will evoke the romantic grandeur of historic Milan juxtaposed with a contemporary design, blending seamlessly into this culturally rich and vibrant metropolis. Influences from the city’s role as a hub of global fashion will be evident throughout the property’s offerings, creating an urban oasis perfect for the creative luminaries that regularly pass through Milan.

Renowned Parisian firm Studio K.O. will oversee the design, creating a space that is eclectic, colorful and timeless all at once, melding classical details with modern touches that breathe new life and energy into the grand, historic building while respecting its cultural heritage. Rosewood Milan will be home to a bar and restaurant with a courtyard and garden, poised to become lively gathering spots that mirror the pulsating energy of the city. The property will also house the Asaya® wellness facility with three treatment rooms, an indoor pool and fitness center.

“This development comes with great excitement as we continue our growth in Europe and Italy specifically,” says Sonia Cheng, chief executive officer at Rosewood Hotel Group. “Rosewood continues to expand to destinations where we know our ‘affluential explorer’ guests want to travel. With all its culture and vitality, Milan ticks all the boxes for a Rosewood urban location and it will round out our portfolio of global fashion capitals where Rosewood has a presence, including our iconic properties in New York, Paris and London.”

“We are thrilled to partner with a brand such as Rosewood to bring these historic buildings back to life” says Giuseppe Statuto, chairman of Gruppo Statuto. “By merging our shared experiences and philosophies, we know this hotel will become an immediate icon of high hospitality in Milan—a trend-setting city that increasingly stands out in the world as an unmissable destination for international travelers and locals alike.”

Rosewood Milan is the latest hotel announcement for the Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® brand, adding to a strong pipeline of projects set to open in Europe in the coming years across Munich, Salzburg, Amsterdam, Rome, London and Venice. Rosewood Milan will join the brand’s existing portfolio of hotels and resorts across Europe which includes Rosewood Vienna, Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco in Tuscany, Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel in Paris, Rosewood Villa Magna in Madrid and Rosewood London.