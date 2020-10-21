Radisson Individuals launches to independent hoteliers

Radisson Hotel Group has launched a new soft brand, Radisson Individuals.

The company has designed it as a conversion brand, offering independent hotels and local, regional chains the opportunity to be part of the global Radisson Hotel Group platform.

Federico González, chief executive, Radisson Hotel Group, said: “The launch of Radisson Individuals marks another milestone in our ambitious five-year transformation plan to be recognised as one of the top three hotel brands in the world and the brand of choice for owners, guests, and talent.

“We created Radisson Individuals in response to the evolving demands of the modern market for both hotel owners and guests.

“Joining Radisson Individuals is an ideal first step for individual hotels with strong service scores who wish to remain independent or may be considering transitioning to one of our successful core brands, as well as a strong proposition for local, regional hotel brands seeking to explore additional distribution channels and/or co-branding options.”

Radisson Individuals represents an opportunity for hotels to enhance their visibility, nurture customer confidence and access a wider audience through multiple distribution channels and a global sales structure.

These hotels will benefit from the contracting power and economies of scale that come from a brand that is trusted by millions of guests across the globe as well integrated IT and revenue platforms, and comprehensive operational systems to deliver high GOP margins.

A number of hotels have already joined Radisson Individuals in the UK and Asia with additional properties in advanced discussions in Italy, Germany, Russia and beyond.

Elie Younes, chief development officer, Radisson Hotel Group, said: “Radisson Individuals offer owners the necessary flexibility to shape their future and ensure their success by joining Radisson Hotel Group.

“It is a unique approach where each affiliated hotel measures success and standards based on the online scoring from guests.

“In simple terms, it is a brand for hotels with a proven record of happy guests.”