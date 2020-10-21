Japan Airlines affiliates to join oneworld

Japan Air Commuter and Hokkaido Air System, both part of flag-carrier Japan Airlines Group airlines, are set to join oneworld.

The two airlines operate to more than 20 regional destinations in Japan with more than 90 daily flights, carrying almost 900,000 passengers in 2019.

Japan Airlines, which joined oneworld in 2007, is the majority shareholder in both Japan Air Commuter and Hokkaido Air System.

J-AIR and Japan Transocean Air, also part of Japan Airlines, are already oneworld affiliates.

With Japan Air Commuter and Hokkaido Air System joining oneworld as affiliates, customers will be able to access oneworld benefits on more flights in Japan and access a greater range of destinations beginning October 25th.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two airlines will add four destinations in Japan to the oneworld network to the more than 50 airports already served, offering more options to customers to earn and redeem miles.

The four destinations are: Kikai (KKX), Okinoerabu (OKE), Tajima (TJH) and Yakushima (KUM).

Based in Kagoshima on Japan’s Kyushu island, Japan Air Commuter serves the islands of Kagoshima, Okinawa and the western cities of Japan.

Established in 1983, Japan Air Commuter operates a fleet of ATR 42 and ATR 72 aircraft.

Starting this month, flights will be offered under the JL airline code.

Hokkaido Air System, established in 1997, is based in Hokkaido, Sapporo. Operating a fleet of Saab 340B and ATR 42 aircraft, the airline serves Hokkaido Prefecture and Aomori Prefecture on Honshu.

Japan Airlines, division executive officer, Shunsuke Honda said: “With our oneworld partners, we look forward to welcoming customers across the world to rediscover the joy of travel and help revitalise regional sites throughout the country.

“These two airlines feature flights to beautiful destinations on the northern island of Hokkaido and Kagoshima, located at the south end of the Japanese archipelago.”