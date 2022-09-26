Dubai’s Emirates to ramp up operations to South Africa

The airline will increase its operations on the Dubai-Johannesburg route with three daily flights, starting March 1, 2023

Dubai-based carrier Emirates will be introducing additional services to Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban in South Africa.

The ramp up of flights is part of the airline’s ongoing commitment to support South Africa’s economic and tourism recovery through enhanced connectivity across all of its gateways., Emirates said in a statement.

Johannesburg

Emirates will be expanding its schedule to and from Johannesburg with three daily flights from March 1, 2023.

Flight EK 767 from Dubai to Johannesburg will operate with a Boeing 777 aircraft. The flight will depart at 11.25pm, arriving at 5.35am the next day to Johannesburg. The return flight will depart Johannesburg at 10.20pm and arrive in Dubai at 8.20am the next morning. The third daily flight from Johannesburg will help meet high demand with more than 300 available seats each way.

Cape Town

Cape Town will be served with double daily services starting from February 1, 2023.

Emirates’ second daily service to Cape Town will depart Dubai at 9.10am, landing at 4.45pm. It will then depart Cape Town at 1.25pm, arriving in Dubai at 1.10am the next day.

Durban

Emirates will also be adding two more flights to Durban, making it a daily operation from December 1, 2022.

The reintroduction of the new flights to the three gateways will enhance the carrier’s schedule to 42 weekly services, while it will benefit customers with more connecting choices to domestic and regional cities across Southern Africa via Emirates’ codeshare and interline partners including South African Airways, Airlink, FlySafair and Cemair.

Emirates’ new flights will also provide more cargo belly-hold capacity to further scale up import and export opportunities for local businesses. Tickets can be booked on the carrier’s website or app, or via both online and offline travel agents.

Emirates has been serving South Africa for 27 years. The carrier signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with South African Tourism Board earlier this year to jointly promote tourism and boost visitor arrivals to South Africa.