Dubai resident wins Maserati at Nakheel Mall

Lucky Dubai resident, Rui Guo, went shopping at the newly-opened Nakheel Mall – and walked away with a brand-new Maserati.

Chinese-born Guo, who has lived in Dubai for 15 years, won the car as part of Nakheel Mall’s AED1 million opening promotion.

Rui Guo, said: “I popped in to the mall by chance to buy my mother some medicine.

“When I found out I had won the Maserati I was overjoyed and emotionally overwhelmed.

“It’s the most unbelievable prize I’ve ever won - I will certainly be visiting the mall again.”

The Maserati was one of hundreds of prizes up for grabs for every shopper who spent AED250 at the new mall in the first few days after its opening.

Nakheel Mall is open from 10:00-22:00 on weekdays and Saturdays, and 10:00-00:00 on Thursdays and Fridays.