Korean Air Commits to Record Purchase of 103 Boeing Jets to Modernize Fleet

Boeing and Korean Air announced today the airline’s intent to purchase 103 of Boeing’s fuel-efficient family of airplanes to modernize its fleet and support the carrier’s growth as it fully integrates operations with Asiana Airlines over the next several years.

Korean Air’s commitment will be the airline’s largest-ever order and Boeing’s largest widebody order from an Asian carrier. When finalized, the deal will mark Korean Air’s first order for the 777-8F and will support an estimated 135,000 jobs across the United States. The order will be posted to Boeing’s Orders & Deliveries website once it is completed and includes:

20 777-9s

25 787-10s

50 737-10s

8 777-8 Freighters

“This agreement with our long-standing partners, Boeing and GE, marks a pivotal moment for Korean Air,” said Walter Cho, chairman and CEO of Korean Air. “Acquiring these next-generation aircraft is the core of our fleet modernization strategy, delivering significant gains in fuel efficiency and enhancing the passenger experience across our global network. This investment is also a critical enabler for our future as a merged airline with Asiana, to ensure that our combined carrier is one of the most competitive airlines in the industry.”

Today’s agreement was signed during the Korea-U.S. Business Roundtable “Partnership for a Manufacturing Renaissance,” and presided over by Howard Lutnick, U.S. Secretary of Commerce and Kim Jung-kwan, South Korea’s Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE).

Korean Air’s orders and commitments for Boeing airplanes in 2025 surpasses 150 units, following the airline’s incremental order in March for 20 777-9s and 20 787-10s.

“We are honored to strengthen our partnership with Korean Air through this landmark agreement, which reflects the value and capabilities of Boeing’s market-leading airplane family,” said Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. “As Korean Air transitions to a larger unified carrier, we are committed to supporting the airline’s growth with one of the world’s most efficient fleets.”

Key facts:

The 777-9 can seat 426 passengers in a two-class configuration with a range of 13,510 km (7,295 nautical miles) and will reduce fuel use and emissions by 20% compared to the airplanes it will replace.

The 787-10 can carry up to 336 passengers with a range of 11,730 km (6,330 nautical miles).

The 737-10, the largest model in the 737 MAX family, can carry as many as 230 passengers with a range of up to 5,740 km (3,100 nautical miles), while reducing fuel use and emissions by 20% compared to the airplanes it replaces. The airplane’s efficiency and flexibility will enable Korean Air to serve more passengers on more routes with the lowest cost per seat of any single-aisle airplane.

The 777-8 Freighter will be the world’s largest and most capable twin-engine freighter, offering the highest payload and lowest operating cost per tonne of any large freighter and 30% better fuel efficiency and emissions than the airplanes it will replace.

Korean Air currently operates 108 Boeing airplanes including 737s, 747s, 777s and 787s. With 72 Boeing jets on order; the carrier’s order book will grow to 175 airplanes once the deal is finalized.

Korean Air’s Aerospace Division supplies components for the 787 Dreamliner, including its unique raked wingtip, and produces parts for Boeing’s 737 MAX, 767 and 777 family of airplanes.

A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Our U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing is committed to fostering a culture based on our core values of safety, quality and integrity.