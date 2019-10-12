Changes at the top for Boeing commercial aircraft

Boeing has named Stan Deal to succeed Kevin McAllister as president and chief executive of the commercial aircraft division.

At the same time, Ted Colbert will succeed Deal as president and chief executive of Boeing global services, effective immediately.

Completing the reshuffle, Vishwa Uddanwadiker has been appointed to Colbert’s former role as interim chief information officer and senior vice president of information technology and data analytics.

“Our entire Boeing team is focused on operational excellence, aligned with our values of safety, quality and integrity, and we are committed to delivering on our commitments and regaining trust with our regulators, customers and other stakeholders,” said Boeing chief executive, Dennis Muilenburg.

“Stan brings extensive operational experience at commercial airplanes and trusted relationships with our airline customers and industry partners; and Ted brings to our global services business an enterprise approach to customers and strong digital business expertise - a key component of our long-term growth plans.”

The news comes after Muilenburg himself was stripped of the role of chairman with Boeing.

Boeing is currently battling to recover after two crashes saw its flagship 737 Max plane grounded following two fatal accidents.

Lion Air flight 610 crashed shortly after take-off from Jakarta, Indonesia, in October last year with the loss of all 189 passengers and crew.

This was followed in March this year by the downing of Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 with the loss of 157 lives.

Following the incidents aviation authorities around the world grounded the plane, with Boeing currently working on the software developments needed to regain certification.

Reacting to the latest moves, Boeing chairman David Calhoun said: “The Boeing board fully supports these leadership moves.

“Boeing will emerge stronger than ever from its current challenges and the changes we are making throughout Boeing will benefit the flying public well into the future.”